People has confirmed that Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Luke Perry has been hospitalized following a stroke. TMZ first reported that the 52-year-old, who plays Archie’s (KJ Apa) dad, Fred Andrews, on the hit CW show, was transported to the hospital on Wednesday after paramedics were on the scene at Perry's Sherman Oaks, CA home at around 9:40 a.m.
While Perry's condition is unknown, a rep for the actor told People that “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”
A rep for Perry did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
News of the stroke comes just a day after it was announced that Beverly Hills, 90210 would be returning to FOX with the original cast, although Perry was not signed on to the project. As for how this affects Riverdale, Refinery29 has reached out to both the CW and Warner Bros for a statement.
