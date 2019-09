In honor of turning 30 this year, Taylor Swift is sharing a heap of life lessons she's learned throughout the years with the world. In a piece titled, " 30 THINGS I LEARNED BEFORE TURNING 30 " (the caps feel important here) the singer got candid about all the most important things in her life, from balancing social media to her past relationships to what vitamins she is taking. It's 2019, and Swift is officially an open book. (For more on Swift and books, read her other Elle cover for the UK edition of the magazine where she breaks down the perfect pop songs , and how the art of popular music ties into the art of literature .)