When we first meet Vers, she's been living on Kree for six years, since she arrived there with no memories or past. She's been trained as part of an elite group of warriors led by Yon-Rogg whose mission is to eradicate a threat posed by the Skrulls, a race of shape-shifting aliens hell-bent on infiltrating other planets. During a mission gone wrong, she crash lands to Earth (into that famous Blockbuster from the trailer) circa 1995, where she teams up with a young Nick Fury (a remarkably de-aged Samuel L. Jackson). As the two fight off some stray Skrulls (led by a hilarious Ben Mendelsohn), Vers starts to realize that the key to her past lies on C-53 (that's the Kree name for Earth — we're not that special).