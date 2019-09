How Did Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Meet?

Actually, the way Kardashian describes it was more an ambush than a blind date. She was set up by her good friend and ultimate wingman, NBA player Brandon Jennings, she revealed in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special . “He was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,’” she explained. Kardashian made it clear that she didn’t want to go on a blind date. It can be an intimidating prospect, we totally get it. So instead, Jennings brought Thompson along to a group outing. According to Kardashian, she had no idea it was going to be Thompson until he showed up. “So Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him and we just connected,” Kardashian continued. The two were first spotted out together in September 2016