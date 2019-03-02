How Did Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Meet?

In a scandal that just won’t quit and captivated the internet for hours this week, Tristan Thompson was caught allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Woods went on Red Table Talk and claimed that it was just a quick kiss as she was leaving Thompson’s house after a night of partying with friends. Kardashian is not buying it, and has said as much on Twitter. Since then, things have been coming apart at the seams. Woods has moved out of Jenner’s house, Thompson and Kardashian are reportedly keeping their discussions offline, and we’re just trying to keep up.
Advertisement
With all the drama surrounding Kardashian’s relationship with basketball player Thompson, it’s nice to return to a simpler time, back to when they first met. For those of us who forgot, the two were set up in a way that Kardashian never expected: a blind date.
Actually, the way Kardashian describes it was more an ambush than a blind date. She was set up by her good friend and ultimate wingman, NBA player Brandon Jennings, she revealed in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special. “He was like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone,’” she explained. Kardashian made it clear that she didn’t want to go on a blind date. It can be an intimidating prospect, we totally get it. So instead, Jennings brought Thompson along to a group outing. According to Kardashian, she had no idea it was going to be Thompson until he showed up. “So Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him and we just connected,” Kardashian continued. The two were first spotted out together in September 2016.
“Is basketball something that you are attracted to? Is there something about basketball players? I don’t want to say you have a type, but you kind of have a type,” said Ryan Seacrest, who was hosting the special. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, like all good siblings do, jumped right in with the Love and Basketball and Space Jam references for why their sister might have a thing for basketball players.
Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Lamar Odom. She also dated James Harden from the Houston Rockets in 2015. Kourtney was quick to interject, saying that the relationship was at a five out of six as far as how serious it was. In a tweet over the weekend, Kardashian claims she and Thompson are addressing the situation privately.
Advertisement