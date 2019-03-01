After a year, Judith found a way out of her forced partnership (read: bribery chokehold) with Will. As we learn throughout The Widow, the plane crash at the center of the series was actually a bombing carried out by Azikiwe. The general used the “accident” as an opportunity to eliminate an enemy politician on the flight — every other victim was collateral damage. Because Judith was working with Azikiwe, she was aware of the plot, and booked Will a ticket for the flight. Judith tried to kill Will. However, the aforementioned Pieter Bello caught wind of the plan and told Will not to get on the plane. That was Pieter’s way of repaying Will for keeping his name out of the Judith blackmail scheme. Somehow, Will was still on the manifest for the plane and therefore pronounced dead following the crash. With one botched murder attempt, Will was off Judith’s radar forever.