Twenty years ago, Laurie Halse Anderson's YA book Speak was published. Her publisher warned her not to get her hopes up. But thanks to a chain of word-of-mouth recommendations catching fire, Speak became an award-winning best-seller. Now, we're starting the word-of-mouth chain for Anderson's follow-up to Speak. Shout, a memoir and reappraisal of her ground-breaking book about sexual assault, comes out on March 12.
Shout is one of the many extraordinary books coming out in the month of March. Like Shout, T Kira Madden's memoir Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls is a fearless examination of a strange childhood – and a total page-turner. Both Lovely War by Julie Berry and The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell use magical elements to tell sweeping stories grounded in history. And Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid will have you blasting Fleetwood Mac.
There's a lot to get excited about. Here are the March releases to add to your shelf.