Chris Benz Is J.Crew’s New Head Of Women’s Design

Benz joins J.Crew from Bill Blass, where he was the creative directer since 2015. The move to J.Crew is a full-circle moment for Benz: It was his first job after graduating from Parsons School of Design, and he designed under then-creative-directer Jenna Lyons for a year beginning in 2005. He would leave and launch his own namesake line in 2006, which he closed in 2012.