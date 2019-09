Tuesday brings the release of the Heritage collection , which features classic reissues of the brand’s most enduring styles. Some of these you've already seen recently, like those striped Rugby-style shirts we wore in middle school and the 1988 Roll-Neck sweater in three variations, which hit shelves in August — but an official collection launch means there's more of what you love. According to a press release, most of the pieces, originally released from 1984 to 2011, are marketed as genderless to show that classic J.Crew style really is for everyone.