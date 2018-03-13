J.Crew knows you just want that old thing back, so it's slowly but surely returning to its roots. In between new arrivals like intimates and Meghan Markle-approved coats, the brand has quietly been reintroducing the pieces customers consider to be part of the brand’s DNA.
Tuesday brings the release of the Heritage collection, which features classic reissues of the brand’s most enduring styles. Some of these you've already seen recently, like those striped Rugby-style shirts we wore in middle school and the 1988 Roll-Neck sweater in three variations, which hit shelves in August — but an official collection launch means there's more of what you love. According to a press release, most of the pieces, originally released from 1984 to 2011, are marketed as genderless to show that classic J.Crew style really is for everyone.
“Friends and customers have been asking us to bring back a few iconic styles from years past — and since we love a good throwback, we did,” the website description for each piece read at the time. “We've given it a modern tweak — like a slightly slimmer fit — that is absolutely perfect for right now. Oh, and we only made a few, so get in there (then let those #tbt moments commence).”
