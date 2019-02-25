Meghan Markle Wore J.Crew & Aritzia During Morocco Tour

Our "Melanated Mona" Meghan Markle has been all over the damn globe the past week. After a a visit in New York City for five nights, which included a baby shower thrown by her friends, the mother-to-be boarded another plane — this time for a trip to Morocco.
Kensington Palace tweeted last week that the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the North African country from February 23rd until the 25th. This isn't a babymoon with her husband Prince Harry, however; the royal couple is in Morocco on official business. "The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson tells People.
For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex relied on a few of her trusty favorites. Markle's first stop in Morocco was the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports, where she wore Hatch skinny jeans with a Breton striped shirt. On top, she wore her trusty J.Crew field jacket. Meghan's Mirror notes the Duchess has had this particular item since 2016.
During her first full day in Morocco, Markle kept her look comfortable yet chic. She wore an Alice + Olivia blazer, Misha Nonoo T-shirt, Hatch skinny jeans, and Birdies slippers. Later in the day, Markle swapped the T-shirt for an Aritzia white silk blouse and Manolo Blahnik slingbacks. The princess completed her look with another Aritzia item: Wilfred for Aritzia 'Diamond Mosaic Triangle' scarf. Day Three she wore Babaton for Aritza's 'Keith' jacket. It retails for $198 and is still available online.
