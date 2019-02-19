Meghan Markle & Her Hats Are Gracing New York City With Their Presence

Alert, alert: Meghan Markle is back the U.S.A. According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the Duchess has landed in New York City for five nights, and festivities include a baby shower with friends.
A source told Harper's Bazaar that Markle's getaway is "a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments."
Markle previously revealed that she's expecting her first child in late April, so she's getting in some chill time before the countdown officially starts, which includes, as Caity Weaver pointed out, always being in possession of at least two hats.
As for the shower, Scobie reports that nearly 20 guests are gathering on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming birth.
And seeing as no one can keep a secret anymore (wasn’t planning to share until after it happened), I can confirm that friends are throwing a baby shower for Meghan and nearly 20 guests on Tuesday???? https://t.co/kZL1glB9Hq— Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 18, 2019
The friends Markle is meeting in New York City might very well be the women who stepped forward earlier this month to defend the Duchess from tabloid rumors.
“Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” one of the anonymous friends told People, saying they "worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant."
Luckily, this NYC trip appears to be easing any stress caused by royal drama.
"It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends," the source told Harper's Bazaar. "Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed — and with a lot of new baby clothes."
And baby hats.
