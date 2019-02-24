Never try and get between two sisters — especially if they’re the Kardashians — unless you want to get dragged on Twitter. That’s a lesson Bachelorette producer Mike Fleiss learned this weekend, and won’t soon forget.
It all started when Fleiss tweeted that he had been in talks with Khloé Kardashian and momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner about having Khloé become the next Bachelorette.
Without missing a beat, Kim got on Twitter to set the record straight. Quoting a series of tweets, she wrote: “Fake fucking news big time!!!!”
Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019
Fleiss then questioned how Kim would know about what was going on in the life of her own sister. Not a good move.
How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!! https://t.co/IRQ2srXrnx— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
No one could have expected what Fleiss said next. As if unaware of the dragging that would come, the producer responded to Kim’s tweet, suggesting that she might not have been told about the plan. “She’s out of the loop on this one…” he tweeted.
She’s out of the loop on this one... #TheBachelorette https://t.co/IRQ2srXrnx— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 23, 2019
Kim replied, “Oh really????? Wait a minute....” One second, we’re popping our popcorn. This is about to get good.
Oh really????? Wait a minute.... https://t.co/fe5xhzvMLR— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2019
Kim didn’t have time to question things. Instead, she went straight to the source. In a screenshot of a group text between herself, Kris, and Khloé, Kim asked them whether they are in talks with The Bachelorette. Neither Kris nor Khloé seemed amused by the suggestion. “No lol,” Kris replied. “Ewwww I mean put some respect on my name,” Khloe chimed in. Why would Khloé want to be on The Bachelorette anyway? She’s been on one of the world’s most successful reality TV series for over a decade. She hardly needs the publicity.
..... @fleissmeister pic.twitter.com/zftf83KYWu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2019
Khloé took this opportunity to speak publicly on the rumor. Her response gets right to the point and makes a good argument. Suggesting that Khloé is already looking for a new relationship when news of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend recently broke is inconsiderate. We may have grown accustomed to seeing Khloé and her family’s lives broadcast to the public, but it is still her life.
“I'm not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!” she tweeted.
I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ— Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019
Fleiss didn’t seem to learn from this exchange. Instead, he responded with a series of dismissive but annoyed tweets. “This is about helping people find true love— nothing more!!!” reads the first tweet.
This is about helping people find true love— nothing more!!! #TheBachelorette https://t.co/qzHeEc7HRV— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
One of the things we look for in choosing #TheBachelorette is a great sense of humor... Might be time to look elsewhere.— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
I sincerely offered our assistance. If a certain someone thinks he/she doesn’t need our help to find true love, so be it!!! #TheBachelorette— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 24, 2019
If this is all about poking fun and humor, Fleiss needs to know that only siblings can drag their siblings. That’s the rule. If you get between siblings, expect them to always side with each other. The Kardashians are at their best when they come together and drag someone on Twitter.
