Would Khloé Kardashian Make A Good Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette is looking for a new lead, now that The Bachelor is more than halfway through its season. Khloé Kardashian is apparently newly single. Therefore, by the transitive property, she should be the next Bachelorette. Right? At least, that's what Mike Fleiss, executive producer of The Bachelorette, suggested on Twitter Thursday, writing, "@khloekardashian is very much in contention... Stay tuned!"
Later he wrote, "Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will have to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner..."
Fleiss has made outlandish claims like this before on Twitter — it's his brand — but none have been this alluring. The Kardashians make great television. They make great internet, too! Khloé would make for an incredible addition to Bachelor Nation, especially considering the klout of her family. Here's why.
Her age: Khloé is 34, placing her a solid decade above the women currently competing on the show. (Cassie and Caelynn, two frontrunners, are both 23.) This means no 24-year-old contestants, ideally! The last Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin, was 27 during her season, and the Bachelorette before her, Rachel Lindsay, was 32. Both seasons were markedly better than the Bachelor before them. Contestants with more than three years of legal drinking under their belt tend to have better seasons. Rachel Lindsay prioritized asking about health insurance. Becca Kufrin was less strict, but, much like Miranda Lambert, she got engaged to someone who reminded her of her dad. Good stuff!
Her family: The Kardashians bring a whole new meaning to the term "hometowns." The Bachelorette crew might finally get a glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's massive, unfurnished mansion. Moreover, Khloé can seek advice from her sisters throughout the show — and any show can benefit from the addition of Kardashians.
Her klout: She's so famous that she's already done sponsored content! Which means that the search for a husband is even higher-stakes. The "right reasons," on the potential Khloé season, will become the most heavily scrutinized part of the show. Is there a contestant who wants to be an actor? Send him home! Is there another with a girlfriend at home? Doubly send him home! Send him home twice! Is there a contestant who just wants to gain notoriety for his wine company? Please, don't make him the Bachelor!
She can eventually replace Chris Harrison: A girl can dream!
In all seriousness, the Bachelor is not averse to famous leads. The show once cast a prince in the lead role for a season that took place entirely in Italy. Charlie O'Connell, Jerry O'Connell's brother, also took on the role of Bachelor. Jojo Fletcher's season famously had Aaron Rodgers' little brother Jordan on it. Colton Underwood, the current Bachelor, almost played in the NFL. Never has the series ever had someone with 87 million Instagram followers, though.
To be frank, Khloé is above The Bachelor, and for her to appear on the show would be an insane gift to ABC and Mike Fleiss. But maybe Khloé, much like Underwood or Fletcher or all the rest, just wants to have fun being adored by 30 suitors. Maybe Jennifer Lawrence, friend to the Kardashians, can executive produce?
