At a time when Khloé could act out, freak out, or opt out of filming, she maintained her composure and grace, as evidenced in last night's episode. Although she admitted she couldn't stay "calm" when hearing the news about Tristan, and that she may or may not have gone into labor after watching the video of Tristan with another woman, the phone calls that made it into the episode proved that she's a woman in charge of her emotions. The scandal between her and Tristan didn't break her because she didn't let it. The nine months she spent preparing to be a mother helped her prepare for other life-altering events like dealing with an unfaithful partner, and giving advice on how to deal with an unsound one