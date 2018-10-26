Kris Jenner Admits This Side Of Kanye West Is Unlike Anything She's Seen

It wasn't that long ago that Kanye West tweeted the (now obvious) fact: "I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed." And now we know that, in addition to the lack of management in West's life, there's also a lack of control. (Self-control included).
While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris Jenner told the host that she has rescinded control of her son-in-law in regards to his controversial, and often ill-informed political statements and endorsements. "You can't control what somebody else is doing," she told DeGeneres. "I can't always control what any of them do at any time." Then, instead of calling out the father of her grandkids for the messes he's created, Jenner offers her support.
Advertisement
"But I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be," she said. "He knows that we're there if he needs us. You're always concerned when there's controversy and drama and things are going on, and it's sometimes worrisome."
She added: "I just want to be there, be supportive and be there if he needs me. That's really where my heart is." Worries and concerns are no doubt percolating throughout the tight-knit family. Beyond that, West's recent interest in Donald Trump has also put up walls between the Kardashian-Wests and their other famous friends and collaborators, like Chrissy Teigen, T.I., and Lana del Rey.
On the topic of the recent White House visit, Jenner reiterated that this is a side of West that "no one has seen before."
"But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately," she admitted. "Obviously, it would be great [if he were more private], but I have to be able to show him I'm here if he needs me — we're all here if he needs us — and we just want to help him be the best he can be."
DeGeneres, who is vocally anti-Trump, piggy-backed onto Jenner's comment, adding, "What we don't want is people piling on, because he's in a very vulnerable state right now, I think...And I think he needs help. You can say, 'We want to be there for him.' But it's got to be really tough for you, for [Kim Kardashian] and for everyone, because it's your family."
And, through thick and Trump, this family sticks together.
Advertisement