Knockout cat eyes, major blush, highlighter that somehow never looks extra: Given her track record of nailing any and all looks, we wouldn't be mad if Zendaya was the face of every beauty brand. Now, the girl who has been inspiring our makeup for years (yes, years — and she's only 22) has been awarded a much-deserved new contract with Lancôme, joining the ranks of Lupita Nyong'o, Julia Roberts, and Taylor Hill.
As the new face of the brand, we (and her 54 million other followers) can look forward to learning more about how Zendaya gets those smoke-show eye looks and what’s behind her makeup choices. Not to mention the fact that the proud feminist will have the opportunity to leverage the position to expand her education advocacy with the brand’s own literacy initiative Write Her Future — and we can hardly wait to see it happen.
Of course, this isn't the multi-hyphenate's first foray into repping a makeup brand: In 2016, she added to CoverGirl's "Easy, Breezy, Beautiful" image in a campaign that made perfect sense for the teen star. Now, she's gearing up to change the face of prestige beauty, too. In honor of Zendaya's new gig, we pulled a few of our favorite looks from the star's archives, ahead...