15 Times Zendaya Was The Voice Of Reason

Zendaya — who was just cast as Mary Jane in the next Spider-Man reboot — has thoughts on everything from self-confidence and body image to racism and cultural appropriation. She rhapsodizes about the power of hair, fashion, and makeup to shape one's identity as often as she does on the importance of Black women knowing their roots. And, somehow, she manages to deliver her insights without an ounce of holier-than-thou 'tude.