15 Times Zendaya Was The Voice Of Reason

When people talk about old souls in young bodies, they're talking about people like Zendaya Coleman. The actress and singer turns 20 on September 1. And while she may not be old enough to legally imbibe or rent a car, the young star seems to accrued several lifetimes' worth of wisdom in her mere two decades on Earth.
Zendaya — who was just cast as Mary Jane in the next Spider-Man reboot — has thoughts on everything from self-confidence and body image to racism and cultural appropriation. She rhapsodizes about the power of hair, fashion, and makeup to shape one's identity as often as she does on the importance of Black women knowing their roots. And, somehow, she manages to deliver her insights without an ounce of holier-than-thou 'tude.
So for her 20th birthday, we decided to round up some of Zendaya's greatest quotes. Here are 15 times that Zendaya was truly the voice of reason. Trust us, you'll want to remember these gems.