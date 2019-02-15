Katy Perry's Engagement Nails Perfectly Match Her Giant Rock

Congratulations are in order for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged on Valentine's Day amidst balloons, roses, but noticeably no Kenny G (he was booked).
Perry announced the news with an Instagram selfie, flashing her gigantic flower-shaped diamond ring with what looks to be a ruby stone in the center. The ring is undeniably unique, but not too far behind is her untraditional manicure. Perry's nails are painted in hot pink polish, which matches the ring pretty perfectly and feels refreshingly different than the nudes and pale pinks you usually see on bridal Pinterest boards.
Knowing that Perry's engagement nails look like this, we're probably in for a real treat (and lots of mani inspo) when she walks down the aisle.
