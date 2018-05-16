It doesn't matter whether you're married, engaged, or still browsing Bumble: If you've so much as seen an episode of Say Yes to the Dress, you already know that being a bride requires a laundry list of beauty must-haves for the big day, like long-wear foundation, kiss-proof lipstick, and a hairstyle that won't fall loose before you say "I do." Nails are one small detail that tends to become an afterthought — but we're out to change that.
And by that, we mean it's time to ditch the Essie Ballet Slippers and other play-it-safe nudes as your polish of choice. If it's safe enough for Queen Elizabeth, it's probably too safe for your wedding. We've got something else in mind entirely: Think negative space decals, subtle hints of colour (that match your bouquet!), and designs so trendy someone is bound to post it on Pinterest. Ahead, the coolest, least-lame wedding nail art for your consideration.