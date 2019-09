It doesn't matter whether you're married, engaged, or still browsing Bumble: If you've so much as seen an episode of Say Yes to the Dress, you already know that being a bride requires a laundry list of beauty must-haves for the big day, like long-wear foundation , kiss-proof lipstick, and a hairstyle that won't fall loose before you say "I do." Nails are one small detail that tends to become an afterthought — but we're out to change that.