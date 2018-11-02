Planning a wedding is no walk in the park. In 2017, the wedding registry site Zola conducted a survey that found that 96% of couples found it to be a stressful experience, with one of the biggest contributors to the anxiety being the pressure to make everything — including yourself — look perfect.
Whether you're the bride, a bridesmaid, or the second cousin who was asked to usher (why?), there's always the question of how to prep for all the tears during the ceremony and the hours of drinking and dancing later. The answer? Find a really good foundation.
But consider the search checked off your to-do list already, because the best makeup artists in the bridal biz rounded up the foundations to buy before wedding season is in full swing, ahead.
