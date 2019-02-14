What do you call a Harry Styles Wattpad fanfiction-cum-Hollywood movie starring not one but two well-connected newcomers? You'd call that After, the new hawt — not hot, but hawt — movie for new adults. (For those uninformed, "new adult" describes the category after young adult and before old, fusty adult.) The second trailer for After arrived today, officially introducing what will be the next generation's version of Fifty Shades of Grey.
After, which is based on the book series of the same name by author Anna Todd, follows college freshman Tessa (Josephine Langford) as she falls for tattooed moody boi Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) despite some intense misgivings. Based on the trailer, Hardin is bad news, possibly even violent news. But he can't stay away from Tessa, and she can't stay away from him. What are two attractive new adults to do?
After takes after Fifty Shades in that it was originally written as Harry Styles fan fiction. Fifty Shades was a twist on Twilight that became a franchise favorite of its own; now, After follows in that tradition. The movie has a hefty amount of star power, too. Tiffin is the nephew of Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, two of Hollywood's most reliable actors. (Joseph recently won a SAG Award for his role in The Handmaid's Tale.) Langford, meanwhile, is sister to 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford, who is a newly minted star after the success of 13RW. After also stars Peter Gallagher, Selma Blair, and Jennifer Beals.
Watch the full second trailer for After, below. The movie arrives in theaters in April, just a couple of months too late for Valentine's Day.
