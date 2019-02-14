After, which is based on the book series of the same name by author Anna Todd, follows college freshman Tessa (Josephine Langford) as she falls for tattooed moody boi Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) despite some intense misgivings. Based on the trailer, Hardin is bad news, possibly even violent news. But he can't stay away from Tessa, and she can't stay away from him. What are two attractive new adults to do?