Why Khloé Kardashian May Be A Single Woman In KUWTK Season 16

It's pretty hard to pin down what, exactly, is the status of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship.
Kardashian and Thompson had a notoriously rocky romance, with Thompson spotted getting cozy with a woman who was not Kardashian shortly before the reality star was due to give birth to their daughter. Still, they made it work for months after the cheating scandal. Now, the alleged couple are not seeing much of one another at all — at least, per one report.
Though the two were reportedly spotted out together in West Hollywood in January, the Good American founder and NBA star live in different cities (Kardashian in Los Angeles; Thompson in Cleveland) and haven’t posted pics of one another on Instagram in quite some time. Now, a new report from People claims that the parents of True Thompson are leading "separate lives."
Advertisement
Per People, a source claims that Koko apparently spends “very little” time in Cleveland, where she previously moved to be closer to Thompson, and acts like a “single mom,” taking True to different classes and making sure her little one has friends to hang with.
That doesn’t mean that Thompson and Kardashian are actually over, though. There haven’t been any major breakup rumors, and both Thompson and Kardashian spent major holidays together, relatively recently: They were spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve side by side, and Thompson even posted a pic of their Thanksgiving festivities.
Lots of couples spend time apart, especially when they have schedules as crazy as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her athlete beau. But, regardless of whether these two are no longer romantically involved, at least they’ll always be the best parents possible to baby True.
And, if these two have broken up? You can bet we'll find out when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for season 16. Tune in March 31.
Advertisement