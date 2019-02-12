Haley Lu Richardson Proposed To Her Boyfriend & It Was Rom-Com Worthy

"We were at this outdoor strip mall eating pizza when it happened. When we were crying and having this really amazing moment that I’ll never forget, crying and holding each other and saying oh my gosh, we’re going to get married, we’re going to be together forever, we were like, we’re gonna have to do something about it because we didn’t have any rings. So we went over to this bush and got these twigs and each knelt down one at a time and tied these twigs around our ring fingers. We have them saved in a little baggie."