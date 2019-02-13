Every Beauty Sale To Shop Over Presidents' Day Weekend

If there's anything that can get you through a Wednesday slump, it's knowing that you're just two days away from a long weekend. In case you haven't heard — or just forgot with this week's insanity — Monday is Presidents' Day, which means the banks are closed, work is cancelled, and to sweeten the deal, there are a ton of sales happening. Do you need any other incentive to engage in a little mid-winter retail therapy?
From free shipping at Glossier, when you buy the Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer duo, to 25% off the sale section at Stila, scroll through to find the best Presidents' Day freebies and discounts to shop on Monday. The best part: You can stock on all these beauty deals from bed, while you're enjoying some much needed R&R.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.