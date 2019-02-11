Joy Villa is at it again. The headline-hungry singer (we've never heard any of her songs, either), has made the Grammys an annual tradition to express her unwavering support of President Donald Trump and a conservative agenda via her red carpet fashion. Back in 2017, she wore a blue "Make America Great Again"-emblazoned gown. She followed that up in 2018 with a white, anti-abortion frock by Pronovias featuring a hand-painted fetus enveloped by a rainbow, a "CHOOSE LIFE" handbag, and a tiara.
For this year's Grammys, she channeled... Trump's much-debated-and-reviled border wall. No, really. From the front, the button-pusher was draped in silver, with barbed wire tufts on her shoulders and a similarly punitive-looking crown.. The back of the "dress" revealed a white brick pattern; Villa carried whatever her accessories are in a red "Make America Great" bag.
What did Villa have to say about the look? "This is what I believe in," she told Variety. “I believe in the President, I just released an album called ‘Home Sweet Home’ and it’s all about my love for America, barbed wire, I’m having fun with it.”
She had more to share about tonight's look (and her reception on the red carpet) via Instagram, of course. "'Shut up!' They said. 'Stop talking politics!' They yelled. 'Sit down you don't matter'! They insisted," Villa wrote in her caption. "I don't listen to haters. I listen to the truth."
Her dress is by Desi Designs.
