Did Lady Gaga Totally Just Shut Down Ryan Seacrest?

While on the red carpet for the Grammys, Gaga was interviewed by E!'s Ryan Seacrest, alongside her "Shallow" co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando. After Seacrest congratulated Gaga and company for winning the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media in the non-televised ceremony, the host inquired about Gaga's next big show: The Academy Awards.
"Next it is the Oscars, and a live performance with Bradley Cooper," said Seacrest, before handing the microphone to Gaga in order to snag more details.
Advertisement
While Gaga mouthed yes, she would be singing opposite Cooper, the "Bad Romance" songstress had no interest in sharing any more info on her upcoming performance. This lead to a microphone dance of sorts as Seacrest attempted to get Gaga to fill him in a bit more.
"You're like, 'Answer my question, but I'm not asking one,'" joked Gaga. The interaction ended on a friendly note, but the initial interaction was awkward enough to make anyone wince. To save face, Seacrest cut to commercial.
Before the squabble, Seacrest inquired about the Oscars, he asked about the path to all the awards. "How long did it take to write [the song]?," the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host inquired. "Actually it was quick," Gaga remembered. Ronson agreed, noting that it all came together in a month's time.
It may have been quick to write "Shallow," but it certainly won't leave our heads anytime soon.
Advertisement