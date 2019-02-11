Chrissy Teigen Skipped The Grammys For Something Better

Our uniform for chillin' and watching the Grammy Awards at home usually consists of a silk scrunchie and no makeup. But occasionally, we can appreciate a good glamping session from the sofa (you know, for when the inevitable Instagram selfie goes down). Chrissy Teigen gets this.
The model, who is sitting out the ceremony this year, took to her Instagram Stories to share her "not-going-to-the-grammys makeup tutorial." In it, Teigen broke down her soft-glam essentials for watching the award show from her couch. "Hey guys, welcome to my not-going-to-the-Grammy's makeup tutorial," she said. "Put concealer all over your face... I like Clé de Peau. Rub it in and try not to care too much."
Advertisement
A few slides (and glasses of wine later), she continued breaking down her at-home routine, which consisted of brushing her wet hair straight back toward her neck. Then it was time for lashes. "I'm Asian, and I love Shiseido's eyelash curler because they are kind of flat," she says. Next, Teigen reached for Kiss lashes, a drugstore-favorite recommended to her by hairstylist Jen Atkin, only to skip the step because she didn't have glue. (We've been there.)
To continue her "casual, at-home vibes" tutorial, she picked up Kevyn Aucoin Neo Bronzer, which she blended into her cheeks with her fingers. She completed the look with some Coola lip balm and brow gel. "So that's it for my at-home Grammy's makeup tutorial," she said. "Hit me up if you need any beauty tips." Even though we'll be missing Teigen on the red carpet tonight, we'd definitely take her up on that offer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement