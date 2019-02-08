Story from Pop Culture

Did We Just Witness The Birth Of An Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Chrissy Teigen Friendship?

Kaitlin Reilly
Sunday’s Grammy awards may bring two of our favorite people to follow on Twitter together.
This week, representative for New York's 14th congressional district Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Lip Sync Battle host Chrissy Teigen formed an online friendship that could give way to a real one.
On Friday, Teigen tweeted at AOC, inviting the proud dancing queen over for a viewing party.
“[H]ello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza,” Teigen asked the Bronx native on Twitter.
Ocasio-Cortez, apparently, was psyched to get the offer.
“[Y]es! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen,” the youngest congresswoman ever elected responded.
Though it's unclear why Teigen specifically called Ocasio-Cortez her "hero," AOC has been praised for her take on healthcare for all, criticizing big business lobbyists, and for proposing the "Green New Deal" to fight climate change.
Teigen recently shared a video of Ocasio-Cortez explaining campaign finance laws and how they pose a problem to our democracy.
Will these women talk politics during the Grammys, or be too busy saving Teigen's kitchen from AOC's apparently subpar cooking skills? Let's just hope they find their way off Twitter and into a real-world friendship.
