A $750K Suburban Home Is For Sale With A Fully Furnished Sex Room

People on Twitter cannot stop talking about a real estate listing for a five-bedroom furnished home in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania. From the outside, the house looks perfectly fine, almost too cookie-cutter. But the hype has nothing to do with the home’s "gorgeous gourmet kitchen" or the "custom gazebo" in the yard. Twitter is abuzz about this particular home because the finished basement has been converted into a "private adult sexual oasis," according to the listing on the real estate website RedFin. The real estate agent even named the listing, "50 Shades of Maple Glen." Somewhere, Christian Grey is shaking.
This sex oasis has everything you'd ever possibly need for BDSM. If you flip backwards through the photos posted in the home listing, you’ll see some gorgeous real estate shots of the sex room from all angles. The main attraction is a four-poster bondage bed, complete with whips, floggers, chains, handcuffs, and a cage underneath. Animal skin rugs are scattered all around the white marble floor, and there are some other pieces, like a knight in shining armor and small figure dolls, strewn about.
In another corner, there's a bondage vault horse, which is an apparatus typically used to secure someone's body during impact play. In an area of the basement separated by a half-wall, you'll find a BSDM frame that can be used for suspension play or Shibari, the Japanese BDSM artform involving rope and knots. But the fun doesn't stop there: this home also has an X-frame, which is used to restrain someone's feet and hands in a spread-eagle position, plus another one in the shape of a star. You have to see the photos to really get a sense of their decor taste.
What's so surprising about this house is the neighborhood. Maple Glen, which is a suburb of Philadelphia is known for being a pretty unassuming, vanilla area. (Editor's note: I grew up outside of Philadelphia, so I know this neighborhood well. In fact, I went to high school school 15 minutes from this house.)
Clearly, the owners of this house have some very specific interests. Even if BDSM is not your thing, you have to admire this couple for being so unapologetic about their sex lives. They've obviously spent a lot of time and money making sure their own sex dungeon is exactly to their liking, and now they're just spreading the wealth — for a cool $750,000.
Although this being sold as a furnished home, in the listing, it says the sex room "can be converted back to a typical suburban basement." And if the themed basement is not enough of a sell, at least the house is in a good school district.
