No need to imagine what Ariana Grande's new music video "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" will feature — it's here, it's steamy as hell, and it features not one but two ponytail-loving ladies.
The highly-anticipated video off of Grande's album Thank U, Next hit Vevo just after midnight on Friday, and it's super sexy.
The lyrics to the song and the video paint a picture of Grande in serious lust mode as she watches Riverdale's Charles Melton cross the room at a crowded party.
"Break up with your girlfriend/'Cuz I'm bored," Grande sings. "You can hit it in the morning/Like it's yours."
Unfortunately for a blonde video vixen version of Grande, Melton has a girlfriend (Ariel Yasmine), who, oddly, looks a lot like Grande. She's even rocking her signature pony! Of course, here, Grande doesn't look quite the way we're used to seeing her so...that's confusing.
After trying and failing to get Melton's exclusive attention, the video version of Grande gets creative: A makeover turns the singer into a version of Melton's onscreen girlfriend, complete with that classic brunette ponytail. (You know, the one that Tyra Banks told Grande never, ever to cut off?)
By the end of the video, the "Breathin'" singer comes up with a solution of sorts: If Melton's character won't call things off with his gal, maybe they can all make out in the pool. Hey, nothing boring about that!
Check out the video below:
