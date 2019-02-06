Did Tiffany Trump Wear White To The State Of The Union As A Dig At Her Father?

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union address, following the longest government shutdown in history after a standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And this year's address definitely elicited some of the shadiest reactions in recent years, considering the chamber full of newly elected Democrats, many of whom are women and people of color (who have often and loudly criticized the president). But the internet thinks Tiffany Trump was also publicly taking a stance against her father.
The Republicans opted to wear all black and in a nod to the women's suffrage movement, more than 100 members of the Democratic Women's Working Group wore white. Representatives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Lois Frankel, and Ayanna Pressley — who tweeted she wore white with a kente cloth to honor women like Alice Paul "who led the movement" as well as women like Ida B. Wells "who were excluded from it" — wore the color to call attention to gender equality and women’s rights. Trump's oldest daughter and advisor Ivanka stuck to the dress code but his youngest, Tiffany, wore a white peplum top with a white pencil skirt and a nude belt on her waist.
Advertisement
It didn't take long for Twitter to start to speculate if the outfit choice was intentional or not. "Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress? Or ... oops!" The New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman tweeted. "Tiffany Trump is going to give her dad a massive heart attack," another user wrote. Keep reading for to see the internet's confusion.
Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress? Or...oops!— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 6, 2019
Tiffany Trump gonna give her dad a massive heart attack— julia? (@bIissfit) February 6, 2019
ugh sweetie, go for it!
All the Women Democrats wore white to the #SOTU.— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 6, 2019
Tiffany Trump included!
I’m not sure what pissed Trump off more, his daughter wearing white or every Woman Democrat in the audience breaking out in a USA chant. pic.twitter.com/Zz2K3aJfZh
Tiffany Trump is wearing white AND sitting away from her family ?— tiff ♡ (@smileysope) February 6, 2019
i stan
#SOTU19 pic.twitter.com/s1ZBGbiPgL
Tiffany Trump in white? Passive aggressive AF. #SOTU— Harriet MacNamara (@heatedargument) February 6, 2019
Tiffany Trump seriously comes off as the Sansa Stark of these Lannisters.— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 6, 2019
It's classically Trumpesque to befuddle a nation- and this time I'm intrigued. #TiffanyTrump, why are you wearing white? Were you left out of the family group chat or is this some passive aggressive stunt?— C (@RestlessPhoenix) February 6, 2019
#SOTU— Shawn in Az ? (@CaptainsLogAz) February 6, 2019
So all the Dem women are rocking white tonight at the #StateOfTheUnion
And now we know why Tiffany Trump is never invited to family functions ? pic.twitter.com/2ebkQQuiUl
But hey, it's not like this would be the first time a woman in Trump's life appeared to be trolling him with their outfits.
Advertisement