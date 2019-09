Celine Dion Knows Her Worth — & She’s Not Afraid To Show It

During an interview with The Sun , Dion confirmed that she is still single despite all the time she is spending with dancer Pepe Munoz. “We’re friends, we’re best friends. Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that,” she tells the paper. "I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out.” Further, Dion clarified: “By the way, when I say, ‘I am single,’ please, leave me alone. Thanks.”