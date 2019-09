Good things come to those who wait. For fans of Elizabeth McCracken, the wait is over. As a teenager, I plucked McCracken's acclaimed novel The Giant's House from my mom's bookshelf, and was floored by her sentences — each a gem, each building towards a moving love story. Eighteen years after her last novel, McCracken is back with Bowlaway, a book set over generations of a family who owns a candlepin bowling alley. You won't be disappointed.