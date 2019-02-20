Good things come to those who wait. For fans of Elizabeth McCracken, the wait is over. As a teenager, I plucked McCracken's acclaimed novel The Giant's House from my mom's bookshelf, and was floored by her sentences — each a gem, each building towards a moving love story. Eighteen years after her last novel, McCracken is back with Bowlaway, a book set over generations of a family who owns a candlepin bowling alley. You won't be disappointed.
February is full of books that will make you cancel your weekend plans, just like Bowlaway. In fact, we struggled to narrow down the list. Behold, the best of the bunch, which include a new YA book from legend Angie Thomas; a collection of poetry you'll buy for your friends; fantasy epics that will sate your Game of Throne fever; and more than one engrossing family saga.
Add these books to your ever-growing "to be read" list.