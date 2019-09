Shop One Of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Handbag Designers Now At Nordstrom

For every bespoke Givenchy item (or even fast-fashion, like Aritzia and Zara ) Meghan Markle wears, she chooses another one that does a bit of good in the world. For example, the ethical jewelry the Duchess of Sussex favors benefits Afghanistan-based artisans in the Turquoise Mountain Foundation and Indian charity Set Beautiful Free , an organization that helps free women and children from sex slavery. And one of Markle's favorite handbag brands, Demellier, funds a set of life-saving vaccines and treatments for children in need.