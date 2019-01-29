Shop One Of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Handbag Designers Now At Nordstrom

For every bespoke Givenchy item (or even fast-fashion, like Aritzia and Zara) Meghan Markle wears, she chooses another one that does a bit of good in the world. For example, the ethical jewelry the Duchess of Sussex favors benefits Afghanistan-based artisans in the Turquoise Mountain Foundation and Indian charity Set Beautiful Free, an organization that helps free women and children from sex slavery. And one of Markle's favorite handbag brands, Demellier, funds a set of life-saving vaccines and treatments for children in need.
Markle carried a mini Venice forest green bag made by the brand on her third official outing as a royal. The calf leather and suede design, which retails for $395, is currently available on the British brand's website in multiple colors, including in Markle's shade, though we can't imagine it will be for long.
When Mireia Llusia-Lindh started her label Demellier three years ago, according to the brand's site, she aimed to “to create handbags that would make women feel empowered, that were beautifully designed and of the highest quality, but also made with integrity whilst finding a way to give back to those less fortunate” — which is quite on brand for Markle.
The good news for us is the brand is now available on this side of the pond at Nordstrom. Currently, the retailer only stocks four styles, each priced under $400. Click ahead to find your new favorite bag.