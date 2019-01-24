Remember Chad Johnson? Johnson appeared on Jojo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, where he quickly became a villain. Later, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he became an even worse villain — Chris Harrison escorted Johnson off the show after just a single day of production.
And he's back! Johnson was recently seen holding hands with Kendra Wilkinson, star of Kendra On Top, suggesting that the two were dating. Wilkinson is a reality TV veteran, having appeared on the Playboy Mansion reality show The Girls Next Door in the mid '00s. The DailyMail reports that the two were caught leaving Rocco's Tavern in Los Angeles.
Following Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson appeared on Famously Single and Celebrity Big Brother. More recently, he sued movie producer Cristina Cimino and Sunset Studios for assault and fraud, claiming that Cimino had led him to believe that he would be a movie star. Wilkinson, meanwhile, split from husband Hank Baskett in 2018. True love is in the air!
Or maybe Rocco's Tavern just has really good food.
