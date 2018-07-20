Update (July 23, 2018 at 5:10 p.m.):
Sunset Studios released the following statement to Refinery29 via its lawyers.
"Sunset Studios Entertainment is aware of the allegations recently made by Mr. Brian Chad Johnson and is actively conducting an internal investigation into the matter. At this time, Sunset is not aware of any act or acts by any employee, officer, or otherwise which they believe rise to the level of the alleged misconduct.
Sunset respects the brave individuals in the entertainment industry and beyond who have been victimized in the past and have stood up to their aggressors. Sunset is an equal opportunity employer embracing enrichment through diversity and has a zero- tolerance policy for discrimination, sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace and condemns all acts of sexual abuse."
Chad Johnson, the villain from Jojo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, is reportedly suing a movie producer for assault and fraud. Per TMZ, movie producer Cristina Cimino approached Johnson over Instagram and offered to help him get movie roles. Cimino is apparently an executive at Sunset Studios, although she is not listed on the IMDb page for the studio.
Cimino and Johnson reportedly met several times to discuss career opportunities. Per TMZ, Cimino eventually offered two movie roles to the tune of $11 million. Johnson claims she retracted that offer when he rejected her repeated sexual advances. Cimino allegedly forcibly kissed Johnson in once instance and also sent sexually suggestive text messages. Johnson is also suing Sunset Studios, Cimino's employer.
During his time on The Bachelorette, Johnson earned a reputation as a violent villain. He later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where he called contestant Sarah Herron a "one-armed bitch." Johnson was removed the show shortly after. He also appeared on the reality shows Famously Single and Celebrity Big Brother.
Refinery29 has reached out to Johnson for comment.
