The Movies You Need To Watch Before The 2019 Oscars

Welcome back to one of the biggest periods in the entertainment calendar. Make way for a flurry of movie chatter and celebrity speculation as we gear up for awards, speeches and timely memes of all the people who go home empty handed. Don’t worry, you’ll be forgiven for feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all – so many films, so little time and too many ceremonies to keep up with. We understand. Which is why we’ve created this handy guide to get you started.