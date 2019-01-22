The Movies You Need To Watch Before The 2019 Oscars

New year, same routine. Though we’ve had our ears to the ground for months now, even before Golden Globe nominations were announced in early December, it’s only in January that this showbiz stuff gets real. Now that the 2019 Oscar nominations have officially been announced, things are truly heating up.
Welcome back to one of the biggest periods in the entertainment calendar. Make way for a flurry of movie chatter and celebrity speculation as we gear up for awards, speeches and timely memes of all the people who go home empty handed. Don’t worry, you’ll be forgiven for feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all – so many films, so little time and too many ceremonies to keep up with. We understand. Which is why we’ve created this handy guide to get you started.
Consider this your awards season cheat sheet to get you through any worthy film conversations that’ll probably come up as we work our way through the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, SAGs and so on. These are the biggest films to have on your radar over the next few months (aka the buzzy ones deemed worthy by the cinematic powers that be that are also actually worth watching). One thing we’ve gathered so far? Films based on true stories and historical dramas reign supreme this year.