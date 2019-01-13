In a double stroke of good fortune, Meghan Trainor not only found her dream guy, but also her dream wedding gown. The singer recently took to social media to reminisce about her big day and share the first photos of the princess-inspired dress.
Trainor, who wed Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara in December, walked down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder Berta gown paired with Badgley Mischka heels and simple Norman Silverman jewelry. She told People that she “didn’t want to look like a glam pop star” on her big day.
“I just looked like a really beautiful woman that I’ve always wanted to look like since I was my uncomfortable 13-year-old self,” she told the publication.
In the photos shared on social media, Trainor emphasized that the gown had her “feeling like a princess.” Following the ceremony, she slipped into a comfy Rita Vinieris lace suit and Aldo sneakers. She and Sabra also rocked matching “just married” hoodies later on in the night.
Feeling like a princess ????? pic.twitter.com/TglLw4i6FI— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) January 13, 2019
The couple tied the knot in front of about 100 of their closest friends in a low-key ceremony at their home in Los Angeles. The reception that followed featured a host of comfort foods including pizza, tacos, and mini hot dogs, as well as a surprise dance by Sabara. Trainor recalled the performance, which the groom secretly planned with her choreographer, made her “fall in love all over again.”
“Every day feels like our first date,” Trainor said. “He treats me like a queen. My life is like a fairy tale.”
