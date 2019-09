Moschino Had A Code Word For Black Shoppers — & It Leads To A Larger Problem

Last Fashion Month , across the board, the spring runways saw huge improvements for castings involving non-white, plus-size, and transgender/non-binary models. However, Milan came in last when it came to racial diversity. "Europe is old, conservative, and very stuck in their ways," French model Clémentine Desseaux told Refinery29 in August , saying there still isn't enough of a market in her home country to build a viable career as a plus-size model. "They know what works and what’s safe and do not even try to change things up for fear of losing what they have." Lataillade’s claims against the Moschino store manager hold weight because the brand is responsible for the actions of its employees, Fashionista clarified.