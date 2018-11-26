When Lee and Winfrey reunited in Milwaukee when Oprah was 6, it was just the beginning of a tumultuous road. Lee had another daughter and found it hard to care for both of her children with her wages as a maid. She sent a young Oprah to live in Nashville, TN with her father Vernon Winfrey. Oprah returned to her mother once again, but this time she was a rebellious teenager, lying and stealing for Lee — who had given birth to three more children, one of whom she gave up for adoption. Oprah ran away from home, gave birth to a baby of her own at the age of 14 (the infant died shortly after he was born), and was sent to live with her father for good while in high school.