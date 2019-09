Oprah Winfrey's Mother, Vernita Lee, Passed Away On Thanksgiving

“I was 12. That’s when I realized there was no Santa Claus,” she told the Oprah Show audience after a 2003 taping, according to The Huffington Post . "I remember feeling like it [was] going to be really hard on Christmas morning to go outside... You know, you go outside with your toys. What am I going to do when everybody else is outside? And what am I going to do when I have to go back to class and say I got nothing?"