Ariana Grande Just Wants You To Know How Weird She Is

On Friday, the "Thank U, Next" songstress took to Instagram to share an excerpt from a flattering Rolling Stone piece, titled "Ariana Grande: God Is This Woman." The selection that the pop star chose to share was all about how Grande is a bit left of normal — and how awesome it is that she can show it to the world.
"It turns out that under the surface, Grande is gloriously weird at heart — watching her now is like the scene in the horror movie where the prom queen whips out an ax. And she keeps making history, topping the triumph of Sweetener with the chaser 'thank u, next,' which could have been petty celebrity shade yet felt more like her philosophical statement," read the piece from writer Rob Sheffield.
He continued by quoting Grande's 2014 track "Break Free," which has a glaring grammatical error in its bridge. (Grande, by the way, tried to fight for a lyric that's a little more English professor-friendly, but was overruled by producer Max Martin.)
"After her massive 2018, she’s hunting even bigger game in 2019, with her world tour and new music ready to roll. Nobody can predict her next move. All we know is that Grande is finally becoming who she really are."
There's no question that Grande is becoming who she really are — err, is. She's the pop star who adopted a pet pig, in New York City. The one who debuted a massive engagement ring after mere weeks of publicly dating SNL star, Pete Davidson. And the same one who, when that engagement ring came off, drunkenly went to Tiffany to buy her seven best girlfriends their very own rings... and then wrote a song about it.
If it's weird to unapologetically live your best life, Grande's the biggest weirdo of them all. And we love her for that.
