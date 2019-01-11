Christina Aguilera Reacts To Lady Gaga's R. Kelly Apology

Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly have brought multiple physical, sexual, and mental abuse accusations against the titular singer to the forefront of pop culture. Now, many stars who previously worked with Kelly (who was accused of sexual abuse dating back to the ‘90s) have come out to denounce the R&B star.
One of those people is Lady Gaga, an advocate for sexual assault survivors who finally apologized for working with Kelly on the song “Do What U Want” after intense scrutiny from fans.
Now, Christina Aguilera, who performed a duet version of “Do What U Want” with Gaga, has come out in support of her apology.
On Friday, Aguilera shared photos from her and Gaga’s 2013 performance of the track on The Voice, writing: “This is a reminder of women sticking together — and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment... And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind.”
In a second tweet, she added, “Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song. I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing!”
Aguilera has written multiple survivor anthems of her own, from 2002’s “Beautiful” and “Fighter” to her 2018 duet with Demi Lovato “Fall in Line.” She has previously opened up about the alleged physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her father.
On Wednesday night, Gaga used Twitter to share her own reasons for recording “Do What U Want,” as well as her regrets.
"My intention was to create something defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn't processed the trauma that occurred in my own life,” she wrote, before apologizing for working with Kelly and announcing she would remove the song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms.
