Over 15 years ago, Christina Aguilera released her track "Fighter" and encouraged all of us to make the most out of our pain. Now, the songstress has another killer single all about women's empowerment, with a music video that shows her and Demi Lovato smashing the patriarchy, one power belt at a time.
The combination of Aguilera and Lovato is not one that I knew I needed, but now that the two are crushing new single "Fall In Line" so hard, I'm ready for an entire album. The song is a hard-hitting one, especially for women living in an increasingly challenging world. Lines like "All the youth in the world will not save you from growing older/And all the truth in a girl is too precious to be stolen from her" are a reminder that women won't back down, even when their rights are stripped away, piece by piece.
So it's understandable that the video for "Fall In Line" would be equally as intense. Here, Aguilera channels a dystopian future not unlike the one in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale. In "Fall In Line," Aguilera and Lovato are stripped from their idyllic green pasture as children, only to be thrown into a prison run by masked, armed guards. While they keep the women behind bars, and in isolation, they can't keep Aguilera or Lovato from speaking (or, rather, singing) their truth.
"It's just the way it is/And maybe it's never gonna change/But I got a mind to show my strength/And I got a right to speak my mind."
Ultimately, it's this that sets Aguilera free, just in time to unlock Lovato's chains. (Because if one woman is chained, how can any of us be free?)
Fans are living for this video, and its message:
"I see two strong and courageous voices that even of different generations still fight for the same cause equality be it in all its forms," wrote one fan in the comments section on YouTube."Congratulations and thank you Christina and Demi!!!"
"I was about to cry at the end this is such a inspiring video," added another.
"I felt like I was watching a mini movie. Such a good concept, very well executed," said a third.
Check out the video below.
Don't let them hold you down, sis.
