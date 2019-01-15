From Justin Bieber To Lady Gaga, Here’s Every Artist You Forgot Worked With R. Kelly

In the wake of Surviving R. Kelly, the Lifetime mini-series by Dream Hampton (who stylizes her name as "dream hampton"), celebrities are re-examining their relationship with R. Kelly. Well, three important celebrities are. Of R. Kelly's over 70 collaborators through the years, only a small handful have condemned his alleged actions and in light of their previous partnerships.
Accusations of misconduct against R. Kelly have been well-documented over the past decades, but came under renewed scrutiny in 2017 when BuzzFeed published reports from parents who claimed R. Kelly was holding their daughters in a "cult." With the #MeToo movement generating headlines in 2017, the accusations against Kelly resurfaced. Surviving R. Kelly, arriving almost a year after Buzzfeed's exposé, is the inevitable culmination of mounting accusations and reports about the singer — and it appears to be making a difference, as Kelly is now currently under criminal investigation in Georgia.
While John Legend never collaborated with the singer, he was the first musician to condemn him publicly in the documentary, reiterating on Twitter, "I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist."
Since then, people have called for similar statements from those who have worked with the singer, and streaming services have begun taking down songs that feature Kelly at the request of artists. There's an overwhelming number of artists R. Kelly has worked with — many of whom are surprising — who have yet to denounce him.
Ahead is everyone R. Kelly has worked with, and whether or not they've responded to the allegations against him.