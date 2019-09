During the summer, straw bags were IT (and let's not forget beaded bags, too) but now that those beach-friendly options are waiting hopeful in the back of your closet for a spring break escape, it's time to switch it up in the quest for something fresh and seasonally-appropriate. While smooth, classic leather might be the safer go-to, winter is a time you can really explore weightiness and textures, like suede. Bonus points for all the designed elements that come along with the group of bags we've edited — like we said, it's the perfect time to experiment. These brushed suede bags are soft to the touch and also have features like an artsy wooden closure metal beaded trim , and an intricate braided strap