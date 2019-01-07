When you look at Saoirse Ronan's headshots from last night's Golden Globes red carpet — that silver sequined Gucci gown, styled with earrings dripping in diamonds and emeralds — you'd guess her hair was side-parted and smoothed back with unicorn tears, or at the very least the world's most expensive shine serum.
Blessedly for those of us who can only dream of being loaned Lorraine Schwartz diamonds for a few hours, the actress's Golden Globes beauty look is actually 100% achievable. That's because Ronan, like many more of the night's best-dressed A-listers, prepped for the Globes red carpet with glam pros who actually stocked their kits with cheap hair and makeup products — the kind of stuff you can grab at Target for less than $15 when you just meant to swing by for some new Tupperware.
Ahead, check out the hands-down most glamorous beauty looks of the night, along with the surprisingly budget-friendly finds that made them happen.
