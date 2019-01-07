How Pete Davidson & Taylor Swift Ended Up At The Same Golden Globes Party

Which after party won the Golden Globes after party beauty pageant? Why, Netflix, the party with the swankiest-looking red carpet and the most intriguing stars. Close second is the InStyle party, which produced the ubiquitous elevator door videos you'll see all day today.
Still, the clear winner was Netflix, which had both Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson in its warm embrace. But how did these two non-TV show stars end up at a party like this? Davidson was there, presumably, for his role in Set It Up or possibly just because Lorne Michaels was also there. Swift attended because of her Netflix special which arrived late last month. Plus, the party had Richard Madden, Tiffany Haddish, the cast of Roma, the cast of GLOW, and a bunch of really vibrant-looking plants.
Ahead, the best moments from the Netflix after party.