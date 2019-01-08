How To Shop The Drugstore Beauty Aisle Like A Supermodel

Taylor Hill exudes this cool, Colorado-inspired aesthetic. You can just imagine her strolling down the street in a breezy, white midi-dress, scuffed leather boots, tousled curls, and a cable-knit cardigan falling off one shoulder. And it's that effortless aura that landed her the role as the new face of Ralph Lauren Romance.
Romance is a cult-favorite fragrance, but this year the floral scent — which has hints of rose, white violet, and musk — is getting a refresh with updated packaging and a new frontwoman (or couple rather, since Hill's boyfriend, Michael Stephen Shank, is also in on the campaign).
Hill has the kind of chill approachability that makes us want to know everything about her look. Like, how she spot treats a huge pimple; what her morning routine looks like; and, of course, what fragrance she spritzes on in the morning.
We got all that and more, including a full breakdown of the drugstore beauty products Hill swears by, during a recent interview. Ahead, the 22-year-old model shares her under-$10 must-haves. So, even if you're nowhere near après-ski (in bank account or aesthetic), you can shop CVS as if your closet is filled with riding boots and $400 fringe-trim turtlenecks, capturing some of Hill's bohemian vibe for yourself.
