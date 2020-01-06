Attention, Bachelor Nation — Here’s How To Stream Tonight’s Premiere

Tonight, Peter Weber commences his journey as The Bachelor, an odyssey on which he will date 30 women (among them: many flight attendants and possibly one Hannah B.), cry lots of tears, and probably (very very likely) come away with a fiancé.
That's right — The Bachelor's 24rd season begins tonight, January 6, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Prepare yourself for many, many windmill jokes ahead, and probably a lot of close-ups of abs and B-roll of Peter flying planes. And the tears! It just wouldn't be The Bachelor without tears shed by a wistful leading man standing on a balcony. Ahead, here's how you can watch all of it.
Advertisement
If you have a cable log-in, you can stream the premiere live on the ABC app or website. But if you don't, you can stream The Bachelor on AT&T TV Now ($65/month), Hulu with Live TV ($54.99/month), or YouTube TV ($49.99/month), all of which offer free trials. If you don't want to bother with streaming services, though, you can wait a week after each episode airs to watch it for free on ABC's website.
Until this season kicks off, you can brush up on Bachelor lingo with our comprehensive Bachelor glossary here. (Or if you're new to the franchise and don't know what it means when contestants accuse each other of being here for "the wrong reasons," you'll probably want to take a gander.)
Also, as you watch, be sure not to sleep on Bachelor Twitter. Which is maybe the low-key best part of watching, amirite? Besides, of course, playing a drinking game to accompany your viewing experience. Here is our very own designed specifically for Peter's season — basically, drink every time someone says "can I steal you for a sec?"
Advertisement