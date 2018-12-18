Cauliflower & (More) Lettuce Recalled In 16 States For Possible E.Coli Contamination

Cauliflower was no doubt one of the hottest foods of 2018. Sadly, though, the veggie is ending the year on a lower note.
Yesterday afternoon, USA Today reported that Adam Brothers Family Farms in Santa Maria, CA — the same farm that was linked to the recent romaine E.coli outbreak — announced it is also recalling a few of its other products including red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce, and you guessed it, cauliflower. According to the farm's official press release, the produce was recalled "out of an abundance of caution," after sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for E. coli. So far, none of the recalled produce has tested positive for e.coli and no illnesses caused by consuming the lettuce or cauliflower have been reported.
Adam Brothers Family Farms is specifically recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce, and cauliflower that was harvested between November 27 and November 30, 2018. According to the farm's recall announcement, the red and green leaf lettuce was distributed to wholesalers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Canada. The red leaf lettuce was also sent to Minnesota and Tijuana, Mexico. As for the cauliflower, it was distributed by wholesalers in Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tijuana, and Canada.
If you bought cauliflower grown on Adam Bros. Farm in any of these states thinking that you would try cooking a homemade version of your favorite Trader Joe's gluten-free pizza crust or cooking up a dish with some oh-so-trendy riced cauliflower, don't. In the farm's recall announcement, it asks the consumers not to eat the recalled items. That means no festive red and green leaf lettuce salad either.
